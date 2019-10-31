news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Security Council should consider removing the question of Burundi from its agenda, a Chinese envoy has said.



"The current situation in Burundi should be viewed objectively and impartially," said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The government of Burundi has stated on many occasions that Burundi no longer poses a threat to regional peace and security, and therefore should not stay on the Security Council's agenda. The council should seriously heed the views of Burundi and make the necessary adjustments in a timely manner in accordance with the latest developments, so that it can concentrate its energy on emergency situations that endanger international peace and security," Wu said.

The current situation in Burundi is generally stable, Wu told the Security Council.

Preparations for the 2020 elections in Burundi have advanced steadily, and progress has been made for the return of refugees.

The overall security situation has continued to improve. The government and people of Burundi have made achievements in peace and development, he said.

Wu asked the international community to respect the leadership of the Burundian government and people on the issue of elections.

"As elections fall within the realm of internal affairs of a country, the international community should fully respect the choice of the Burundian government and people."

He asked the international community to continue to increase humanitarian and socio-economic assistance to Burundi.

He expressed hope that the international community and international partners will honor their commitments to helping with the return of refugees in Burundi and with the country's socio-economic development.

Relevant international organizations and agencies should resume economic cooperation with and development aid to Burundi, he said.

China has always supported Burundi's peace process and rebuilding by providing within its capacity assistance in agriculture, education and infrastructure.

China is willing to continue to contribute to Burundi's peace, stability and sustainable development, he said.

