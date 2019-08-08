news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 8, (Xinhua/GNA) - UN humanitarian organizations and the government of Zimbabwe have launched a revised aid plan seeking US$331 million to help 3.7 million people in the country hit by climate change and economic problems, a UN spokesman said.

"Zimbabwe is facing many humanitarian challenges stemming from climate change and economic shocks," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Food insecurity has worsened following the droughts of 2018 and 2019 and continuing macroeconomic challenges."

The revised humanitarian response plan seeks to help the 3.7 million Zimbabweans through the end of April 2020, Dujarric told correspondents at a regular briefing, while noting some 5.5 million people in rural areas and 2.2 million in urban areas are believed to be food insecure.

The World Food Program - The UN's food agency - is increasing its role by providing food aid and "building the capacity of chronically hungry communities to withstand climate shocks," he said.

Zimbabwe has long been suffering economic woes.

In addition, climate problems, including the droughts and, earlier this year, the flooding from Cyclone Idai severely affected parts of the land-locked country.

