UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 22, (Xinhua/GNA) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a military camp in northern Burkina Faso on Monday which reportedly killed at least 24 people, said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the people and the government of Burkina Faso, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Dujarric said.

He further condemned the ongoing indiscriminate attacks against civilian populations, said the spokesperson, adding that the UN chief called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice and that all military actions were conducted in accordance with international human rights and international humanitarian law.

The military camp of Koutougou, which was attacked on Monday, is located in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum.

The attack was one of the deadliest in the country since the beginning of the year, according to official reports.

GNA