news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Dr Andrew Murrison signed the agreement with the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita.



Welcoming the agreement, Minister of State Dr Andrew Murrison said: Trade between the UK and Morocco was worth £2.5 billion in 2018 and the UK now secured trade with countries accounting for £109 billion.

The UK and Morocco have a close friendship and an important diplomatic history that is over 800 years old.

This agreement will ensure British businesses and consumers benefit from continued access to the Moroccan market after leaving the EU.

The signing of this Agreement builds on the UK’s deep cultural, political and economic ties with the region and demonstrated their commitment to increase trade and constructive dialogue with Morocco.

The Agreement will give exporters and consumers the certainty to continue trading freely and in confidence as the UK prepared to leave the EU.

The agreements were made of establishing an association between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which is in fact a global framework agreement restoring in the context of bilateral relations between Morocco and the United Kingdom, all the advantages they accorded each other in the framework of the Morocco-EU Association Agreement.

Two Agreements in the form of an Exchange of Letters, on the one hand, a dispute settlement mechanism and, on the other hand, a mutual agreement on access to the United Kingdom market for all products resulting inter alia from of the Moroccan Sahara.

A political declaration between Morocco and the United Kingdom.

While the three legal instruments are signed with a view to leaving the United Kingdom of the European Union, the fact remains that they do not prejudge the internal national debate in the United Kingdom Kingdom concerning "Brexit". Their entry into force is expected after the official release of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

On the other hand, these instruments make it possible to limit the impact of a Brexit, in particular on the economic and commercial relations between the two countries, and to turn this challenge into a real opportunity for the continuous development of our bilateral relations.

The transposition of the Association Agreement at bilateral level is a means of preserving all the political, legal, economic, sectoral and territorial gains achieved in the framework of the strategic relations between Morocco and the European Union.

With this agreement, the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union will not create any break in the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Morocco. The agreement ensures a smooth transition, which maintains the fluidity of exchanges and guarantees their security.

The exchange of letters on the dispute settlement mechanism can be conceived as a preventive mechanism and the second exchange of letters allows products from all regions of Morocco, including’ Southern Provinces, to access the British market under the same conditions and without any discrimination whatsoever.

The continuity and visibility necessary for economic operators, as well as the security necessary for the development of cross-investments are ensured. Similarly, the already effective complementarity between the economies of the two countries is consolidated.

The signing of the agreement is part of a sequence of positive developments in bilateral relations and intervenes, thus, in the continuation of followed contacts between the two Royal Families, in particular: Audience granted the King, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan MARKEL, on the occasion of their visit to Morocco in February 2019 .

The visit to Morocco of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, in September 2019.

The signing of the Agreements provides an additional milestone for the relationship building dynamic, following: The installation of the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, instituted in 2018. The second session of the dialogue took place last September.

The deepening of economic, cultural and academic relations. In 2018, trade reached 18.403 MDH, making Morocco the 7th largest export market in the United Kingdom and Strengthening military and security cooperation.

With the signing of these new Agreements, bilateral relations have a lasting place in a structured partnership with operational and institutionalized instruments of cooperation, supported by common ambition.

It will also ensure British businesses and consumers benefit from continued trade with Morocco after leaing the EU and provide, among other trade benefits, tariff-free trade of industrial products together with liberalisation of trade in agricultural, agri-food and fisheries products.Minister of State for Trade Policy, Conor Burns said:

The world is ready to sign free trade deals with Britain, they want to work with our people and have better links with our industries and it is our priority to ensure businesses have the tools they need to continue trading freely after Brexit.

The agreement signed with Morocco today will help provide certainty for businesses, ensuring they can continue to trade on the same terms with our Moroccan partners. On my recent visit to Morocco, I witnessed first-hand the many opportunities available to UK and Moroccan firms to advance our trade together.

I look forward to maintaining and further strengthening our current trade, political and security relationship with Morocco as we continue to work closely together in the future.

In addition to growing trade, today’s agreement seeks to deepen UK-Moroccan cooperation across foreign policy, economic, social and cultural ties.

The Agreement provides a framework for policy dialogue and to strengthen cooperation on important issues like trade, educational and environmental matters.

The Agreement sends a strong signal that Britain is committed to a close bilateral relationship with Morocco and will continue to play a positive role in the region. Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, said:

Morocco has a well-diversified and modern market across a number of sectors, where UK companies and expertise have much to offer. I hope that this Agreement will usher in a new phase of increased bilateral investment in each other’s economies, which is so essential for continued stable economic growth.

GNA