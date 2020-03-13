news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, March 13, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a year, till March 15, 2021.



Resolution 2514 decides to maintain the overall force levels of UNMISS with a troop ceiling of 17,000 personnel and a police ceiling of 2,101 personnel.

The resolution expresses the Security Council's readiness to consider making the necessary adjustments to UNMISS to match security conditions on the ground.

It demands that all parties to the conflict immediately end the fighting throughout South Sudan and engage in political dialogue.

It demands the government of South Sudan immediately cease obstructing UNMISS in the performance of its mandate, and immediately cease obstructing international and national humanitarian actors from assisting civilians, and facilitate freedom of movement for the Cease-fire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism.

The four core elements of the mandate remain largely unchanged, namely protecting civilians, creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, supporting the peace process, and monitoring and investigating human rights. Resolution 2514 came after the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan on Feb. 22, kick-starting a 36-month transitional period leading to elections.

In this context, the resolution welcomes encouraging developments in South Sudan's peace process, demonstrations of political will by the parties, and the reduction in political violence among the warring parties. It calls on parties to fully implement the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, and establish its institutions without delay.

GNA