LUANDA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Central Banks of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (BCPLP) are discussing issues related to human capital management on Wednesday in Angola's northern Malanje province, the organizers announced.



Host by Angola's central bank (BNA) from Wednesday to Thursday, the meeting takes place under the motto "Strategic Management of Human Capital and the Challenges of Digital Transformation".

The event is also a way to strengthen the ties of cooperation among the professionals of the bank regulators of the Portuguese speaking countries with emphasis to digital transformation in banking.

The central banks' human resources managers will seek reflect on the challenges of management, definition, adequacy and valuation of central bank professionals in the context of digital transformation.

This is the 17th meeting of the human resources managers of the central banks of the CPLP countries, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Timor-Leste, Sao Tome and Principe.

