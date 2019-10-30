news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 30, (UPI/GNA) - Three people were shot dead and several were injured at a Halloween party in Southern California late Tuesday, authorities said.



Long Beach, Calif., police said the shooting occurred in a residential neighbourhood and at least a dozen people were hit with gunfire.

First responders were "confronted with a scene that was very chaotic," police spokesman Jack Heflin said, calling it a "mass-casualty incident."

A spokeswoman said victims were found inside and outside the home that hosted the party.

Authorities said they are looking for at least one suspect.

All the victims are in their 20s and five needed immediate medical attention, Heflin said.

GNA