Accra, Oct. 21, (UPI/GNA) - After three and a half years of political wrangling, Britain is again expected to vote Monday on another deal to leave the European Union, but only if it can get past procedural hurdles in Parliament.



The vote will determine whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill will allow the nation to depart the European bloc on schedule. Speaker of the House John Bercow will make a statement on the Brexit procedure immediately after the Defense Questions.

The deal dictates that Britain exit in an "orderly and friendly way."

"This deal abolishes the backstop in the old deal," the British government said in a statement. "The government put forward a reasonable compromise, based on the key principles of consent for the people of Northern Ireland, and the U.K. leaving the EU Customs Union whole and entire, which was agreed at the European Council last week. The EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill puts those internationally agreed obligations into domestic law."

Johnson has sent a request for an extension, as required by law, because the deal wasn't approved by Saturday, when the House of Commons failed to find a consensus for a vote.

Bercow said Saturday he may not allow another vote because Parliament technically can't vote on the same item twice in one session.

"[Lawmakers] will today have in front of them a bill that will get Brexit done by Oct. 31, protect jobs and the integrity of the U.K., and enable us to move into the people's priorities like health, education and crime," Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said.

A failure by Johnson and other pro-Brexit lawmakers to get the bill passed could result in a no confidence vote in Johnson, the same fate met by former Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this year. It could also mean a second nationwide referendum on Brexit, something anti-Brexit groups have been pushing for for months.

Labor Party member Hilary Benn said he expects a vote Monday "seeking to put this whole deal back to the British people," and another saying "we should remain in the customs union."

EU leaders are pushing for an answer either way on Brexit soon.

"We need a yes or no before Oct. 31," French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said. "The worst of Brexit is not a no-deal, it is extended uncertainty. The fact that today we are unable to say to businesses, fishermen, farmers and family, 'Voila! This is what is going to happen.' This is what creates recession."

