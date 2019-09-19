news, story, article

PARIS, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Organising Committees of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday that aims to contribute to the success of Dakar 2022 and share the positive impact of the first Youth Olympic Games to be held in Africa, the Paris 2024 committee announced.



The agreement, signed in Dakar, will see Paris 2024 become the coordinator of the Dioko/Dakar 2022 Alliance, which "marks the start of a new model of international cooperation between Olympic Games organising committees," said Paris 2024 in a press release.

The alliance stems from the goal of the many stakeholders involved in the Paris 2024 project to share their resources and expertise with Dakar 2022 and Senegal so that the Youth Olympic Games are a success, it added.

The cooperation agreement covers different aspects including the sharing of expertise and best practices in areas such as the organization and delivery of the Games, legacy, brand strategy, environmental protection, engagement and innovation. The agreement also focuses on communication and promotion in relation to both events.

GNA