news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 5- (UPI/GNA) - House lawmakers leading the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump on Tuesday will release more deposition transcripts, which will detail testimony from an administration diplomat and a former U.S. envoy to Ukraine.



The chairs of the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees will publicize the transcripts from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Both were deposed last month by committee investigators-Sondland, after he was initially blocked by the Trump administration from providing testimony.

Sondland testified on Oct. 17 and Volker on Oct. 3.

Both are considered important witnesses in the investigation, which seeks to determine whether Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Kiev to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a former Ukrainian gas company executive.

Monday, the committees publicized the testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Peter Michael McKinley, a former aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"With each new interview, we learn more about the president's attempt to manipulate the levers of power to his personal political benefit," the panel leaders said in releasing the first transcripts.

According to Monday's transcripts, Yovanovitch and McKinley told investigators of concerns they had about Trump's handling of Ukraine policy -- and particularly the fashion in which Trump recalled and ultimately removed Yovanovitch from her diplomatic post in May. Both expressed concern that the State Department had failed to support them and instead chose to side with Trump's political agenda.

"[Their] testimony also demonstrates the contamination of U.S. foreign policy by an irregular back channel that sought to advance the president's personal and political interests, and the serious concerns that this activity elicited across our government," the committee chairpersons said in a joint statement Monday

GNA