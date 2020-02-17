news, story, article

WUHAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua/GNA) - Xiaogan, one of the cities that are hardest hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in central China's Hubei Province, has prohibited all urban residents from going out to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.



The city's epidemic control headquarters published a notice late Sunday which detailed the stricter measures to be taken from Monday.

The notice also bans the rural residents in the city from wandering, visiting others or gathering in villages.

Those who have special tasks or needs, including medical workers and those involved in epidemic prevention and control, personnel seeking treatment due to illness, pregnant women and funeral participants, must travel during designated time period via designated routes.

The notice stipulates that all vehicles are prohibited from the road unless they are special vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines, or they have a pass for special tasks.

All non-essential public venues must be closed, according to the notice.

Pharmacies, designated supermarkets, hotels and markets should be opened at a fixed time required by the headquarters.

Those who violate the regulations will be fined or even detained, and will be included in a list of dishonest.

Xiaogan started close-off management over all the residential communities and areas last Friday.

The city has reported a total of 3,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths by Sunday.

