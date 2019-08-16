news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 16 (Xinhua/GNA) - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to the UN said Thursday that U.S. billionaire George Soros was a "criminal" who was playing a "global chess game".



On behalf of his government, Anatolio Ndong Mba, the Equatorial Guinean ambassador to UN, refuted an article published by non-governmental organization Amnesty International, dated Aug. 2, which lambasted the small African country's human rights situation.

At a press conference held at the UN headquarters, Mba said the report was funded and directed by George Soros and his Open Society Institute.

"It's known that George Soros is a billionaire, financial speculator, and a criminal with obvious geostrategic and imperialist interests who has been dedicating his life to support imperialist movements and to expand capitalism by watering countless countries over many decades," he added.

Giving examples like Soros' key role "in the counterrevolutionary and anti-communist processes in Eastern Europe, and supporting the Arab spring", Mba said the list of Soros destructive interventions in different countries was "endless".

"The children of this nation cannot be moved as pieces on the global chess board where the criminal George Soros is playing," he said in conclusion.

According to its official website, the Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, is the world's largest private funder of independent groups working for "justice, democratic governance, and human rights".

