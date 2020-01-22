news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 22, (UPI/GNA) - With the rules debate out of the way, opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.



The Democratic House managers have three days, beginning Wednesday, to wrap up their opening arguments and present their case against Trump -- which accuses the president of abusing his power in trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son last year. Trump is also charged with obstructing the House investigation that followed.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell passed his rules resolution on Tuesday, which allowed both Democrats and White House attorneys an extra day to lay out their case. Both sides have three days to complete their allotted 24 hours of opening arguments. Each of the first several days are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST and expected to last well into the night.

After both sides complete their arguments, the trial will move into the questioning stage, followed by an off-ramp period -- one of the trial's most critical phases, during which senators will consider various motions, like whether to dismiss the charges and subpoena witnesses, as Senate Democrats have been fighting to do.

If the trial continues and witnesses and new evidence are allowed, the Senate would then stage an evidence vote and several days of witness testimony. A few days of closing arguments, deliberations and a final verdict would then complete the trial.

