UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 10, (Xinhua/GNA) - China's UN envoy has stressed the importance of forging partnerships for the world body's peacekeeping operations (PKOs)



China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun made the remark at a Security Council debate on PKOs.

He said partnerships for PKOs should be consolidated as the major actors -- the Security Council, the troop contributing countries, the police contributing countries and the Secretariat -- should discharge their respective functions, and more importantly, maintain close coordination and leverage mechanisms.

In addition, Zhang said African Union-led PKOs are "positive steps taken by African countries to solve African problems in African ways" and an important complement to the UN PKOs.

In this vein, the Chinese envoy said the UN should strengthen its partnership with the African Union in all aspects of peacekeeping and provide sustainable and predictable financial support to the PKOs led by the regional body.

Before Zhang spoke, Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council that UN peacekeeping efforts aim to strengthen its missions' capacity to ensure a more mobile and robust operational approach.

The UN peacekeeping chief said the volatile political and security environment, where the missions are deployed, requires well-equipped and capable military, police and civilian components, with the right mindset and posture to undertake flexible and rapid deployments.

For this reason, he said the missions are changing their approach to peacekeeping. "Our efforts are focused on adapting mission footprints and strengthening capacity to ensure a more mobile, robust, aware and integrated operational approach."

Meanwhile, the undersecretary-general noted achievement made in peacekeeping fatalities reduction, saying the number of fatalities as a result of violent attacks stood at 27 in 2018, down from 58 in 2017.

He attributed this in particular to the enhanced effectiveness in countering the threat of improvised explosive devices in Mali, which has the most challenging environment for the security of peacekeepers.

GNA