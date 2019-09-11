news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - A Chinese envoy on Tuesday asked for national and international efforts to ensure a smooth presidential election in Guinea-Bissau.



China hopes that all parties in Guinea-Bissau will make joint efforts to ensure that the presidential election in November is held smoothly as scheduled, said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"At the same time, the international community should continue to provide technical, financial, and logistical support for the operations of the election according to the needs of the Guinea-Bissau government," he told the Security Council.

All parties in Guinea-Bissau should act in line with the long-term interests of the country and its people, build trust through dialogue and consultation, forge consensus, resolve differences, consolidate the positive progress achieved in the political process, make proper preparations for the presidential election, and commit themselves to improving people's living standards and promoting stability and development in the country, said Wu.

He called on relevant UN agencies to strengthen coordination and cooperation and provide targeted assistance to Guinea-Bissau on the basis of respect for the country's sovereignty and aspirations.

Development is a key issue, said Wu. China firmly supports the people of Guinea-Bissau in exploring a development path that is suited to their national conditions, and has always respected their independent choices, he said.

The cooperation between China and Guinea-Bissau in agriculture, health and medicine has made positive contributions to food security and poverty alleviation in Guinea-Bissau, he said.

China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a positive role in promoting durable stability and development in Guinea-Bissau and in West Africa, said the Chinese envoy.

GNA