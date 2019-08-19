news, story, article

BRUSSELS, Aug. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) - In response to a statement from EU's top diplomat, a spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) has said that China is gravely concerned and strongly opposed to the EU's meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland issued a joint statement over Hong Kong on Saturday evening.

The statement said that there have recently been a rising number of violent incidents and that engagement in a process of "broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders, is essential."

"Fundamental freedoms, including the right of peaceful assembly, and Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy under the 'one country, two systems' principle, are enshrined in the Basic Law and in international agreements and must continue to be upheld," said the statement.

It must be pointed out that the "One Country, Two Systems" is enshrined in the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, not international law, the Chinese spokesperson stressed.

The Chinese spokesperson urged the EU side to observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations, respect China's sovereignty in good faith, and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, so as not to undermine the sound and steady growth of China-EU relations.

The spokesperson said that the protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong have already evolved into extreme violence.

Some radicals ransacked the Legislative Council building, attacked the liaison office of the Central Government and police stations, assaulted the police, committed arson, forced a shutdown of the Hong Kong airport with unauthorized rallies and beat innocent people.

Such moves have jeopardized the safety and security, law and order of Hong Kong society, put Hong Kong citizens' lives, property and normal life in danger, and posed a grave challenge to the red line of "One Country, Two Systems," and must therefore be seriously condemned and strictly dealt with in accordance with law.

In the face of such severe violence and offenses, no government with a sense of responsibility would sit idly by, said the spokesperson.

The Chinese spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, which brook no interference by any foreign government or organization.

The EU side, in disregard of China's objection, has repeatedly meddled in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs. China is gravely concerned and is strongly opposed to such a move.

GNA