news, story, article

By Josephine Naaeke, GNA

Accra/Bonn, Germany, Nov. 01, (GNA) - Patricia Espinosa, United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary, said, the government of Chile, has informed her of an offer of support from the Spanish government to hold the UN climate conference in Madrid as planned.



This follows the announcement by Chilean President, Sebastian Pinera on October 30, 2019, that the government has decided not to host the COP25 in Chile due to recent unrest in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“We are hopeful that the COP Bureau can consider this proposed solution as soon as possible”. She said.

It is encouraging to see countries working together in the spirit of multilateralism to address climate change, the biggest challenge facing this and future generations, she added.

The UN Climate Summit was originally scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, from 2-13 November 2019.

GNA