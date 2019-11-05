news, story, article

By Desmond Davies, GNA London Bureau Chief

London, Nov. 5, GNA – African businesses are crucial to the economic transformation of the continent, but governments have to create better conditions for these enterprises to thrive, according to a report by the African Union (AU).

Africa Development Dynamics 2019 (AfDD 2019), released on Tuesday, warned that without bold policy changes most African businesses would not be ready to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) that had created a market of 1.2 billion consumers.

“The entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area in 2019 marks a strong commitment by African leaders towards productive transformation,” said Mario Pezzini the Director of the Development Centre at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which collaborated with the AU in producing the report.

“But it will work if African firms are strong enough to compete in this new, enlarged market.

“They need bolder and smarter government policies to support them.”

The second edition of the AU’s economic report shows that the continent’s expanding domestic markets offer great opportunities for transforming production systems across the countries.

Africa recorded 4.6 per cent annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth between 2000 and 2018, with domestic demand accounting for 69 per cent of it.

The continent’s growth is projected at 3.6 per cent in 2019 and should remain at 3.9 per cent between 2020 and 2023.

The regional demand for processed food has been growing 1.5 times faster than the global average, the report notes.

It adds that large pan-African businesses and some vibrant start-ups are seizing these opportunities to grow.

However, the report said more dynamic enterprises to turn these opportunities into higher profits, more investment and new decent jobs, would be needed.

“Accelerating the development of Africa’s productive sectors is critical to meeting the objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” said Professor Victor Harison, Commissioner for Economic Affairs at the AUC.

“We must shake the structure of our economies to create strong, robust and inclusive growth, with new jobs and opportunities for all.”

The task is not easy, as the report noted that progress in creating quality jobs was too slow.

It said in some countries almost 91 per cent of the workforce outside of the agricultural sector remained in informal and vulnerable employment.

Businesses had also failed to expand into neighbouring markets.

Exports of consumption goods to other African markets decreased from 0.8 per cent of the continent’s GDP in 2009 to 0.5 per cent in 2016.

Currently, most African businesses are losing out to new competitors both at home and in emerging markets, according to the report.

Only 18 per cent of Africa’s new exporters survive beyond three years.

On productivity, the report said that since 2000, average labour output had stagnated at around 12 per cent of US levels.

The Africa-to-Asia labour productivity ratio had decreased from 67 per cent in 2000 to 50 per cent in 2018, the report found.

AfDD 2019 suggested the development of “effective clusters of firms, by providing them with business services that improve specialisation in niches, reinforce linkages between the most productive ones and the others, and address skill shortages”.

It encouraged the creation of regional production networks “to generate economies of scale between African countries, attract new investors, develop complementarities within the value chains, and avoid a competitiveness race to the bottom”.

AfDD 2019 also called for policies to remove non-tariff barriers to the continental trade, simplify administrative procedures and custom services, and improve air travel, roads and ports.

These would allow businesses to thrive in new markets, the report added.

GNA