By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – Prince Yeboah, a 16-year-old, has won the maiden edition of the Decathlon Youth Table Tennis Competition.

The competition, played between two sides, Team Decathlon and Team Asoba Foundation, of which Prince Yeboah of the Decathlon Team, emerged the best player and overall winner of the competition, with Godsway Innocent and Samson Innocent picking up the second and third places, respectively.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, the coach of the Decathlon Team, Enock Otu Owuade, congratulated the entire team for the success and also thanked the Decathlon Company for putting such a platform to unearth talents in table tennis.

“I thank the Decathlon Company for giving us such a platform and hosting this maiden Youth Table Tennis Competition,” he said.

The competition, was made up of 23 players, 16 males and seven females, out of which the final match took place between Prince Yeboah and Godsway Innocent.

The finalists locked horns in five straight games with Prince winning three and innocent winning two games, respectfully.

There were medals presented to each female side, as well, with Emmanuella Kyere of ASOBA emerging the best female player followed by Freda Sasu of ASOBA, Menom P. Rash of Decathlon and Clara Arhin of ASOBA.

The coach of the ASOBA Foundation and Media Correspondent of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Nathaniel Somuah, also expressed optimism that the competition was a great platform of unearthing talents for the National Table Tennis team and called for more support for the discipline in Ghana.

Mr. Oscar Azameti, the Operations Manager of the Decathlon Sports Store Ghana, advised the players to be disciplined and always listened to their coaches, adding that, the company was committed to sports development.

“This is the beginning of great things we can do as a company, because as a sports store we are also committed to promoting various sports disciplines,” he said.

