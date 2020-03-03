news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - Yahaya Mohamed - leading goalscorer of Aduana Stars has been given a call-up by Black Stars Coach, Charles K. Akonnor for the double-header against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier later in the month.



Mohamed, made the 23-member squad together with Richard Arthur - the number one goalkeeper of Accra Hearts of Oak, Habib Mohamed - central defender from Asante Kotoko and Kwadwo Amoako of Asahntigold as the local players in the squad.

The Black Stars would play Sudan on March 27, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and travel to Sudan for the next leg after three days.

Other players invited by Coach Akonnor were; Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United, South Africa and Razak Abalora of Azam FC, Tanzania to make up the goalkeeping department.

Nicholas Opoku - Amien SC, Joseph Aidoo Celta Vigo, Kasim Nuhu - Fortuna Dusseldorf, together Asante Kotoko's central back Mohamed making up the central defenders, with Christopher Antwi - Paderborn, Tarique Fosu - Bradford FC, Samuel Owusu - AlFahya FC, Gideon Mensah - Zulte Waregem, Andy Yiadon Reading and Captain Andre Ayew as the midfielders.

Mubarak Wakaso - Jiangsu Suning, Alfred Duncan - Iddrisu Baaba - Real Mallorca, and Thomas Teye Partey completes the list.

Mohamed Kudus - Nordsjaelland, Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace Eugene Ansah and Richard Boakye Yaidom, with Mohamed as the lead strikers.

GNA