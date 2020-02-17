news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Samaria Ladies played a 2-2 drawn game to shatter Immigration Ladies’ dream of grabbing their first win in the Women’s Premier League played at the McDan La Town Park, over the weekend.

The match-day five encounter saw the home side labored to pick a point from Immigration Ladies.

A goal from Jaibril Sai Salma and an own goal from Immigration Ladies’ goalie Mary Neequaye gifted the hosts to go home with a point in the game.

Immigration Ladies’ Patience Narh broke the deadlock in 27 minutes before the Immigration Ladies’ goalkeeper cancelled the lead 27 minutes from recess after a poor grasp of the ball which went straight inside the yawning net.

With the home side, Samaria Ladies pushing for victory, their dreams were shattered after Agnes Quaye came off the bench to balloon the ball beyond the reach of goalie Rose Baah Tete to put Immigration Ladies ahead.

When it appeared the Away team would grab her first win of the season, Sai sent a beautiful strike to beat goalie Neequaye at the 90th minute.

The scoreline puts Samaria Ladies on five points with Immigration Ladies still at the bottom of the Southern Zone with two points.

At the end of the match, it was Samaria Ladies’ Gifty Acheampong who was adjudged the best player of the match.

