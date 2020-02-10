news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Feb. 10, GNA - Coach Warrant Officer (WO) Paul Tandoh has appealed to sports journalists to promote the activities of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) defending champions, Aduana Stars Football Club.

This is because the team’s prowess, potentials and prospects were enough to merit hyping rather than being bias against them.

Instead, Coach WO Tandoh said sports journalists skewed discussions and gave too much air time and attention to the traditional clubs and rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

“The journalists in this country are very bias towards Aduana. Why am I saying so? Aduana is the league champions, we are the defending champions. When have you heard on any media platform that we are going to play against the defending champions?

“But rather you ridicule Aduana and think about Hearts, Kotoko and you are uplifting them. Are they better than Aduana? No, they are only older clubs but Aduana is the defending champions.

“I want to urge you the journalists to correct yourself and note that we are on course. We want you to acknowledge that we are league champions and if you are league champions what do you go for,” he fumed.

Coach WO Tandoh was granting a post-match interview to the media after their goalless draw game with Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium at Dormaa-Ahenkro of the Bono Region.

On the match itself, he said their game plan worked to perfection, “just that what we saw about Hearts earlier changed”.

“We are not disturbed with the draw. This is football, it changes and once you understand that you move forward. We are not offended, it’s a draw. We can also go to somebody’s home and draw. We went to Olympics and we won,” he added.

Coach WO Tandoh however, said “he is slightly disappointed in the outcome of the game against the backdrop that they had drawn with Medeama at home”.

Responding to a question about what change in Hearts set up enabled them to hold Aduana, he stated “you notice that they sat at the back a lot of times and waited for us to press, and each time that we pressed, we were supposed to have possessed the ball because they were playing long balls”.

“But each time we pressed on them and they played those long balls to catch us on the break because we go and they are behind.

“Those things disturbed and destabilized our game. We will prepare and make our correction going forward,” he stated.

On whether he could snatch a win on Hearts of Oak’s home ground in the return encounter, he said, “it’s my wish, but the league is tough, so we will try our best”.

