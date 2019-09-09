news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - Ghana’s first skeleton Winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, has secured a sponsorship deal with the Ghana National Gas Company, as he gears up for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.



Frimpong, a former track and field sprinter and bobsledder, became the first black male skeleton athlete from Africa to compete in the Winter Olympics, when he represented Ghana at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) is the leading gas company in Ghana and is responsible for gathering, processing, marketing and transportation of natural gas resources.

The company produces natural gas and gas-based resources for domestic, commercial and industrial use.

“We are truly honored to be a partner of Akwasi Frimpong’s journey towards the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics,” said Dr. Ben Asante Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas.

“Frimpong created such a positive impact on the youth of Ghana, Africa and around the world during the 2018 Olympics and more so after the Olympics, where he has continued to inspire us all.

“His relentlessness in the pursuit of excellence is infectious. Ghana Gas is all about creating impact and Frimpong is the perfect paradigm of impact. We are committed to supporting him as our athlete ambassador to enable him to sustain his efforts of brightening the Ghana brand.

“We are also excited to see him go after something that has never been achieved before in the history of the continent of Africa; a Winter Olympics medal for Ghana and Africa at large.”

Frimpong on his part said, “I have been working tirelessly to become the hope of the over a billion people on my continent, and I know that by overcoming the challenges I face on this journey, children and underdogs across the continent would be inspired to chase their dreams. I want to prove that anything in life is possible as long as you’re are willing to work for it”.

“I’m grateful and humbled to see such an esteemed organization from my motherland, Ghana, support me. I hope more companies in Ghana follow, because my journey has outgrown just me; it is about placing Ghana in a conversation that sells the country’s brand on a global scale. My team and I have invested a lot of hard work into this journey, and the kindness of the Ghana National Gas Company has come at a great time to sustain our commitment towards making our great nation proud. The aim is to make a mark that would be a legacy for the next generation of Ghanaians and Africans to aspire towards greatness.”

GNA