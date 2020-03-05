news, story, article

Accra, March 5, GNA - The Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) and its partners; Medivents Consult, have said, winners of the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon will be presented with an opportunity to visit major tourist attractions in the area, after the competition.



This is part of the prize pacckage announced by the organisers for the outstanding athletes after the competition.

Mr. Edward Boahen, Operations Manager of the Kwahu Easter Marathon speaking to the media said, the initiative was in collaboration with Let'sTourKwahu - promoters of tourism in the area.

"All winners and sponsors would have the privilege to tour some of the tourist sites in Kwahu such as the Bruku Rock, the Zipline, etc.

"This is an aspect of entertainment included in our activities to add some excitement to the program. It would also expose both local foreing who would participate in the event to have enough infromation about the tourism opportunities in the rea," he added.

Mr. Bright Kwame Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of Let's Tour Kwahu said initiative was to\ stengthen the partnership between the two brands.

"Letstourkwahu is a brand under the auspices of Kwahu Traditional Council that oversees the tourism and culture activities in Kwahu.

"We provide tourist and travel services for diasporans visiting Kwahu. In addition, we also provide services for individual and group tours, hiking, tent camping adventures and students tour," he added.

The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon is fixed for Saturday, April 11, covering a distance of 21 kilometers.

It would commence at Nkawkaw Goil Filling Station and end at the forecourt of the KTC office in Mpraeso.

GNA