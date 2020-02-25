news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The winner of the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon will take home a whooping cash prize of GH¢10,000 and an airline ticket from Asky Airlines to participate in an international marathon in South Africa.



Mr. William D. Ezah, Project Manager of Medievents Consult, organisers of the event, who disclosed this at the launch of the marathon, said the event fixed for April 11, 2020, from Nkawkaw to Mpraeso covering a distance of 21 kilometers, would see a lot of improvements this year.

He said they have learnt many lessons over the last two years, hence the major improvements.

According to Mr. Ezah, their objective was to promote sports tourism, unearth talents and give the Kwahu Easter festival a positive image.

He also hinted that they want to attract international attention and make the programme the best attain international status.

Mr. Ezah said the distance had been reduced from the full marathon of 42km to 21km to make it easy and draw more people to compete.

“We want to attract over 1,000 runners, and our prizes are gorgeous” he stressed.

He said the runner-up would pocket GH¢5,000, with the third getting GH¢2,500.

The female athletes who would compete would take home GH¢5,000 as the prize money, GH¢2,500 for the runner up and GH¢1,000 for the third-fastest lady.

There would be consolation prizes for the 4th to 10th positions.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Bamuhene of Mpraeso, who launched the third edition of the Kwahu Easter Marathon urged indigenes of Kwahu, especially students to take part and contribute to the event, especially promote sports tourism.

He thanked companies that are supporting the marathon like Goil, Ghana Gas, Asky Airlines, Promasidor Ghana Ltd, Elbee Appliances, Parin Africa, Ashfoam, Golden Tree Chocolate, MJ Grand Hotel, and Teikma Sports Wears.

Present at the launch were the GOC president, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Kweku Abedu Wilson of the NSA, Bawa Fuseini of the GAA and representatives of the sponsors.

