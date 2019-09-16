news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - Ghanaians are not known heavyweights in long-distance running like Kenyans who have dominated the sport for a very long time and are known globally for that.

But, William Amponsah, a 20-year-old student of the University of Education and a former student of Swedru School of Business, is beginning to make a significant stride in the sport in his quest to make a name for himself.

This year Amponsah won the two topmost marathon events in Ghana that is the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon and Millennium Marathon in 2019, the prodigy set new records of both competitions.

Amponsah set a new record of the Kwahu Marathon after clocking a time 2:29:16 in the 42km race while he broke the Millennium Marathon record after running an impressive 1:06:22 in the 21km race.

Amponsah announced his presence on the international stage last year when he won the Okpekpe Road Race (10km) and placed 21st and third in the overall and age class respectively.

''I discovered my talent in running when I was in Junior High School, my father realized I was good in long-distance running, so he supported me and encourage me to train harder.

''I then started competing on the local scene and I gained the needed exposure and from then, I keep improving day by day,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

He added that he wanted to challenge the assertion of many Ghanaians which suggests that, Ghanaians are not good in long-distance running.

''I'm on course on representing Ghana at the highest level of long-distance running. The task is very stern but with God on my side, I will make Ghana proud soon,'' Amponsah said.

