news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Mr. Henry Larbi, Coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis, has been appointed to serve on the Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT) Wheelchair Tennis Commission.



The Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Executive Committee on Saturday at the Headquarters in Tunisia, nominated Ghana’s Wheelchair Tennis Coordinator Mr. Larbi to be a member of the CAT Wheelchair Tennis Commission.

Mr. Larbi would serve a two-year term in office as he would contribute to the planning and execution of the continent's flagship wheelchair tennis development projects and competitions.

He would work with some of the highly respected wheelchair tennis administrators on the continent which is chaired by Eng. Sani Ndanusa from Nigeria.

The members include: Chiheb Bel Youssef from Tunisia and Mr. Damgale Albert Lamboni of Togo.

The rest are: Democratic Republic of Congo’s Solomon Mbafu and Kenya’s Martha Chelimo Tirop.

GNA