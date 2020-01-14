news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - Dr. Tony Aubynn, Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said they will undertake necessary steps to ensure football is enjoyed by all as they ignite the passion and create wealth for all.

The recent shooting incident during Kotoko's clash against Berekum Chelsea has been met with a huge backlash by stakeholders with investigations still ongoing.

Asante Kotoko has already been handed a temporary ban by GFA and are set to honour their home matches away from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the astute football administrator, hooliganism had no place in modern football and the new GFA was poised in delivering its mandate of giving Ghanaians safety at all league venues.

"The GFA promised to deliver football to Ghanaians for them to enjoy the game in peace and safety and it's for this reason the GFA is livid about the shooting incident that occurred at the Baba Yara Sports," he said.

He urged football fans to be descent whenever they go to the stadium and ensure no such thing happens again because football was played to be enjoyed but not to harm people.

He added that, the GFA would be firm in sanctioning to clubs and individuals who don’t ensure sanity at the match venues both on and off the field of play.

