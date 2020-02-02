news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Wasiru “Gyatabi” Mohamed - the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Super Batamweight Champion has called out WBO Champion Emmanuel Navarrette for a showdown.



This was after the hard hitting Wasiru knocked-out John Amuzu in the defence of his title at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Friday.

Wasiru knocked-out Amuzu in the fourth round of the bout to retain his title as the 35-year old collapsed and was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, after the fight.

Amuzu collapsed in the ring and came down heavily on the canvas, compelling ring side doctors to revive him before rushing him to the hospital by the ambulance.

It was a youth versus experience affair and Gyatabi backed by his fans carried the day to increase his record to 13 fights and 13 wins with 12 coming by way of knockouts.

On an exciting boxing night, stylish Jessie Manyo Plange also beat his Nigerian opponent Sharif Kareem who refused to answer for the fourth round.

Manyo Plange really thrilled the spectators at the arena with superb footwork accurate jabs and hooks interlaced with upper cuts and deadly punches.

His ring craft kept the crowd clapping throughout the bout which earned him the PBC Super Flyweight title.

