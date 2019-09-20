news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – Mr. Daud Arif, President and Bankroller of Division One side, Wa Suntaa Sporting Club, has said Nana Yaw Amponsah is the right man to change the fortunes of Ghana football.

Nana Amponsah on Friday submitted his forms to contest for the Presidency at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as he aspires to assume the top position of Ghana Football for the next four years.

Speaking to the GNA Sports Mr. Arif was buoyant about Nana Amponsah's chances of clinching the topmost position of Ghana football and believes in his ideologies to change the fortunes of Ghana football.

''I believe he's got what it takes to change the fortunes of Ghana football considering how he has branded himself over the past few years. The environment in which football was being operated was very frustrating over the past years but seeing someone like Amponsah aspiring for the President gives me hope for a brighter future for Ghana football.

''I believe in his ideologies, and also what he stands for and so I believe he can work hard to take Ghana football to the next level,'' the 28-year-old administrator said.

Meanwhile, Amponsah will have to successfully pass through the vetting process set to begin on September 26, 2019 in order to contest for the elections slated for October 25, 2019.

GNA