By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Emirates, a global connector of people and passion have announced Abu Samuel of Vision Football Club as the winner of the third edition of the Emirates Football Challenge held in September.

The challenge which took place from September 9-30, 2019 comprised of four stages with two teams competing for the ultimate prize at stake.

The first three stages were a series of football trivia questions and the final consisted of questions on world football including a penalty kick session to offer the contestants an opportunity to showcase their football talent.

Abu toppled his counterparts in all stages and won the ultimate prize of two Economy Class tickets to London and the opportunity to watch a live Arsenal match at the Emirates Stadium.

Madam Cathrine Wesley, Emirates Country Manager, presented the prize to Abu at a ceremony held at TV3 studios.

“At Emirates, football remains one of the most prominent sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio and understand the importance of football at a local level. We are thrilled to be taking Abu Samuel to London and to experience an Arsenal match at the Emirates London stadium,'' she said.

Abu expressed his excitement and gratitude to Emirates, “I am grateful to Emirates for this lifetime opportunity and the teams who competed in the challenge, it truly made me bring out my best and showcase my passion for football. I look forward to traveling with Emirates and watching a live Arsenal football match!”, he stated.

Emirates is the official shirt sponsor of Arsenal, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Hamburger SV and S.L. Benfica, and the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup.

