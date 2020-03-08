news, story, article

Accra, March 8, GNA - Vaettel Natural Mineral Water has secured the rights as the official water sponsor of the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon.



The Marathon fixed for Saturday, April 11, with over 1,000 athletes across the country expected to participate would see the water company providing adequate water for all athletes, volunteers, coaches, and officials.

In addition, all individuals who would participate in the Keep Fit Festival, on April 10, would also have the opportunity to be refreshed by the Tema based company.

Madam Francisca Enyonam Boni Sales and Marketing Manager of Vaettel Natural Mineral Water who presented the package to the organisers of the Marathon - Medivents Consult said her outfit was looking forward to successful event and partnership.

"We have never been part of the Easter Project but we were convinced by the mileage the marathon would give us hence our decision to join.

"We hope our products would provide the best form of refreshments for athletes, volunteers and other participants in the Marathon and keep fit festival," she added.

Mr. Henri Penni - Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of Medivents Consult expressed appreciation to the company for their contribution to the organization of the event.

He said they were looking forward to a well-organised event and encouraged other corporate bodies to join the list of sponsors for the event.

The Kwahu Easter Marathon is being sponsored by MTN, Ghana Gas Company, GOIL, Ashfoam, Promasidor Ghana Limited, Elbee Appliances, Valbona, ASKY Airlines, Golden Tree Chocolate, Street Sense Organisation, Teikma Sports Wears, Asempa Fm with support from Let's Tour Kwahu.

GNA