Accra, Jan. 03, GNA - The UNMISS GHANPOC Champions league 2019 ended with the final match of the competition at the Protection of Civilian (PoC) Camp in Bentiu, Unity State, South Sudan.



The competition which was initiated by GHANBATT 7 for the residents of the PoC Camp was intended to win the hearts and minds of the people as well as maintain a cordial and dynamic relationship with them.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Sub Lieutenant Ako Ezekiel Nai, Press and Information Officer, GHANBATT 7.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the OIC HoFO, Mr Paul Ebikwoe expressed his appreciation to the PoC community for the level of enthusiasm they have shown throughout the competition.

He stated that the objective of GHANBATT and the UNMISS hierarchy in Bentiu was to use the competition to raise football stars who could represent their country in the near future.

He further entreated them to continually embrace the peace with which they participated with.

The Commanding Officer GHANBATT 7, Lt Col Antwi Awua Darkwa in his remarks at a dinner held to climax the occasion afterwards at the GHANBATT Headquarters reiterated the need for the residents to incessantly sing the peace song to their families and friends.

He encouraged the teams and players to be focused and develop their talents individually and collectively.

He further urged the teams to strive to better their quality so as to be able to match the big European and African teams they support.

There was a float through the PoC to raise awareness of the final match. In all 14 teams participated with Nationals FC emerging as the 2019 champions.

All the participating teams were presented with a set of jersey and balls. Awards were given to individuals and certificates presented to officials.

