By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - Sacked Coach of Aduana Stars Football Club, W.O Paul Tandoh has rendered an unqualified apology to Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu, after his "reckless" comments made about him after his team (Aduana) victory over Kotoko.

Coach Tandoh said, he had had a bitter lesson within the period and had promised never to find himself in a situation both within and outside football.

A letter signed by the W.O Tandoh said, "It’s an unfortunate, unpalatable and uncharacteristic of me. As an old soldier and a senior citizen I ought to have known better the meaning of my ethnocentric comments.

"I would be grateful if you could kindly accept my unqualified and unconditional apology in respect of a reckless statement I made", he said.





On Thursday, the Aduana Head Coach labeled Maxwell Konadu as a " Village Coach with a bush tactics and that he doesn't deserve to handle a national team ", following Kotoko using 10-men to play an entire first half.

Aduana Stars pipped Kotoko 1-0 in match-day 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

