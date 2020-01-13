news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - The University of Education, Winneba won gold medal at the Men’s Goalball competition in the 26th Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games going on at the University of Ghana, Legon.



Host team, University of Ghana picked and settled for silver medal, and University of Cape Coast (UCC) grabbed the bronze medals.

In the female category, University of Cape Coast (UCC) took the first position, followed by University of Ghana (UG), with University of Education, Winneba (UEW) picking up the bronze.

Mr. Philip Otuo, a member of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and an official at the GUSA Games said he was impressed with the performance of the players and hope some of them would be selected to join the national team to represent Ghana at the international level.

He said the standard of the 2020 GUSA Games was very high and it is the reason many records were being broken.

He urged the Ghanaian media to offer some publicity to games like the Goalball which is very interesting.

