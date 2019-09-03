news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept 3, GNA - The Upper East Region is set to host the 2019 edition of the Second Cycle Inter-regional Sports festival slated for September 11 to 22, 2019.

The hosting right was given to the region in 2017 after the last edition in Cape Coast in the Central Region and it becomes the second time after 1999 that the region hosted the competition for the first.

The 31st edition would gather about 2,500 students from various second cycle institutions across the previous ten regions of the country in Bolgatanga, the regional capital, to compete in various disciplines.

The students would be competing to win medals for their various schools in 10 different disciplines, soccer, volleyball, hockey, handball, basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, fencing and athletics.

Briefing the media at a press conference in Bolgatanga, Madam Diana Aboor, the Regional Physical Education Coordinator, said most of the disciplines would be taking place at the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss), while few others would be played at the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (Bogiss).

The Second Cycle Inter-regional Sports Festival is a sports competition organized every two years to afford students in the Senior High and Technical schools across the regions to compete in the various sporting disciplines to unearth their talents and also interact with each other to foster friendship and good relations among the schools.

The competition would officially begin on September 13 and end on September 22, 2019.

