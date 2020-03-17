news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The Union of European Union Football Association (UEFA) has postponed the "Euro 2020" until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the Norwegian Football Association Euro 2020, this follows an emergency videoconference meeting held on Tuesday, which was attended by 55 member associations.

The NFF has tweeted it was decided that the competition would now take place from June 11 to July 11 next year.

The decision is set to be signed off by UEFA's Executive Committee later on Tuesday.

The tournament had originally been due to be held from June 12 to July 12 this year, at venues across a dozen cities in as many different European countries.

The postponement gives an opportunity for European leagues that have been suspended to now finish.

In addition, UEFA's Nations League and the European Under-21 Championships are also scheduled to take place next summer.

The 2021 UEFA Women's European Championship is set to be held in England and begins on July 7, five days prior to the proposed men's final.

The expanded Club World Cup, organised by world football's governing body FIFA and scheduled for the summer of 2021, now appears unlikely to go ahead as planned.

GNA