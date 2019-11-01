news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Nov. 01. GNA - Ibrahim Tanko the Head Coach Of National Under-23 team, the Black Meteors has named his final squad for the upcoming U-23 African Cup of Nations.



The squad is made up of 11 foreign based players and 10 local based players making up his 21 man squad.

Ghana is poised to make it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games as this tournament would serve; Kingsley Fobi (CB Badajoz), Edward Sarpong (Esperanca De Lagos), Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram De Visser Academy), Fuseini Zakaria (Berekum Chelsea), Habib Mohammed (Kotoko), William Denkyi (Hearts), with the midfielders making up of Evans Osei Owusu (Tema Youth), Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo), Michael Agbekpornu (Dreams FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Estramadura), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Simon Zibo (Guimares FC),

As Ropapa Mensah (Nashville SC), Frank Arhin (Osterund SK), Robin Polley (Addo Den Haag), Nurudeen Abdul Aziz (Vision FC), Evans Mensah (Helsingin), Kwabena Owuwu (Cordoba CF completes the attacking department.

Africa has three slots available as the first three finalists would make it to represent the continent.

