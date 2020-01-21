news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - Mr. Kennedy Boakye Ansah - Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko and Mr. Isaac Donkor - a Management Member of the club have been charged on various counts of misconducts.



In separate charges, Messrs Boakye Ansah and Donkor allegedly invaded the inner perimeter during Kotoko’s match against Berekum Chelsea and forcefully gave instructions to Ampem Dacosta, a player of the Club who was shown a red card, not to obey the Referee’s decision.

The Club’s Officials' action brought the game to a temporary halt, which eventually gave Kotoko’s supporters the zeal to agitate contrary to Regulation 34 (1) (a) of GFA Premier League Regulations.

Messrs Boakye Ansah and Donkor's actions were also deemed to have incited players against other players or match officials because of their decisions or encouraged an unhealthy demonstration in whatever form contrary to Regulation 34 (1) (b) of GFA Premier League Regulations.

Both officials of the Club are deemed to have misconducted themselves though their alleged offensive conducts and improper behavior.

Should Mr. Boakye Ansah and Mr. Isaac Donkor accept the charges against them, they will serve a ban of 5 matches each from all football related activities and liable to fines of GH¢5000 each in accordance with Article 34(7) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

The two Asante Kotoko Officials have within two days to either accept the charge and immediately comply with the sanctions and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit their Statements of Defence.

In case the two officials decide to proceed to the Disciplinary Committee, should the prosecution be successful at the Disciplinary Committee, the Prosecution shall pray the Disciplinary Committee for the imposition of the maximum sanctions as set out by the GFA Statutes, Disciplinary Code and Regulations.

The Prosecution would rely on the evidence in the reports of the Referee, the Match Commissioner, any witness(es) and video of the match.

The two Officials are to submit a written responses to the charges by close of work, Friday, January 24, 2020 on or before 5pm at the GFA Secretariat or through email address to the Disciplinary Committee, dc@ghanafa.org failing which the Disciplinary Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case without a Statement of Defence.

Should this matter proceed to the Disciplinary Committee, it will hear the case on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 5:05 pm at the GFA Secretariat if the Club is present or not.

GNA