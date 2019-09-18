news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - Two Ghanaian Wheelchair Tennis players will leave Ghana for South Africa to participate in the Cryuff Foundation Africa Wheelchair Tennis training Camp to be held in Johannesburg, from September 20-24.

Their trip will be funded by International Tennis Federation (ITF), which includes entry fee, accommodation and flight ticket for the two junior wheelchair tennis players and one coach.

The athletes are; Emmanuel Amosogo Amobire 11, Maxwell Otoo 13 years and they would be led Coach George Abban.

The three, are expected to leave Ghana on Friday, September, 20th by Rwanda Air and return a day after the event.

Mr. Peter Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PM Sports Foundation through its PM Foundation Tennis-in-School Program run in basic schools in the Greater Accra Region discovered the two players.

GNA