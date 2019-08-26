news, story, article

(William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco)



Rabat, Aug. 26, GNA – The African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), has granted Tunisia the right host the African Olympic Qualifying Tournament, early next year.

The decision was taken at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ATTF in Rabat, Morocco, over the weekend.

Out of the 13 delegates that formed the quorum at the AGM, eight voted in favour of Tunisia with five votes going the way of Algeria.

The qualifying tournament is expected to produce four males and four females, after Egypt picked the sole slot for team event for Africa, after winning the Teams Event at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Each participating country is expected to register two men and two women for the qualifying tournament.

Lotfi Guerfel President of Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), said in an interview after the meeting that his country has the necessary experience to stage a befitting tournament.

“We have the required experience to stage a world class tournament and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament would not be an exception.

“We will be hosting the Africa Top 16 Cup as well and we are ready to welcome the whole continent,” the TTTF boss said.

Madagascar is expected to host the 2020 Africa Cadet and Junior Championships while Cameroun would stage the African Senior Championships.

GNA