news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 07. GNA - Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Head Coach of the female national team, the Black Queens has said the team has a strategy in place to beat the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in tomorrow's return leg at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Madam Tagoe, speaking ahead of the return leg for the 2020 Olympic Games qualifier, said they had corrected all their mistakes in the first leg that saw them play a stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We have corrected our mistakes from the first game and we have strategised for tomorrow's encounter.

"I have a great belief in my team that, they would work and adhere to our strategies and at the end of the final whistle, we would walk off the pitch with smiles."

According to the former Queens player, the return of Deputy Captain Portia Boakye, who plies her trade with Swedish outfit Djurgadens IF Football had further boosted the morale in camp, as her experience would be very useful to the team to win.

"I am very happy that Portia has joined us, she has the strength that would get the team going, and I believe that we are going to win tomorrow and move on to the next stage of the qualifiers," she added.

GNA