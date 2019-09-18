news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, Sept. 17, GNA - Tilda Acolor Initiatives, a community support initiative and organizers of the "Ho Night Street League", has held a day's sports clinic for pre-teens in the Ho Municipality under the "Dream Project".

The project, with a focus on sports development for children and communities, is aimed at coaching and mentoring teens and helping them develop love for sports.

Ms. Elinam Acorlor, Director, Tilda Acorlor Initiatives, noted that stakeholders in sports usually relegated the potential developments of children in sports to the background hence her desire to fill that gap.

“Why don’t we nurture them from scratch so they can be consistent, growing up and becoming better sportsmen and women who chalk successes as professionals,” she asked.

Miss Acorlor added that there were lots of successful sportsmen and women who rose to fame because they cultivated the interest early and worked harder towards achieving it.

She said Richard Williams, Father of tennis stars, Serena and Venus Williams was one typical example of a father who coached and nurtured his children at a tender age to be world-class tennis players.

Mr. Daniel Agbogah, Football Coach and Director of Kick Start Ghana, a non-governmental organization whose mission is to enhance sports and educational opportunities, said bringing the kids together to teach them basic sporting skills was ideal to unravel the sporting potentials of the preteens in becoming great stars in future.

"These are kids who don’t know anything about football, tennis or basketball but they have the interest to want to do better", he said.

All the participants left with goodies under The Dream Project, which comes off every 14th of September to mark the birthday of miss Tilda Acorlor Elinam .

