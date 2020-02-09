news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA - A total of three members of the National Weightlifting Team, Black Cranes, and a coach are currently in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier.



The squad, is made up of Ghanaian and African Games medallists, Forester Osei, Christian Amoah and David Akwei accompanied by their coach Nii Darku Dodoo.

Christian Amoah and Forrester Osei would compete in the 96kg bodyweight category while David Akwei would compete in 65kg bodyweight category.

The Uzbekistan competition is the 6th Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Weightlifting Championship sanctioned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) as an Olympic qualifier.

Their trip with a budget of $12,000 was co-sponsored by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Ben Nunoo Mensah.

GWF management believes that Christian who was at the last Olympics in Rio, together with Forester would be able to pick enough points to secure qualification to Tokyo for the Summer Games.

The team is expected back home on 13th February.

GNA