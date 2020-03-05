news, story, article

Accra, March 5, GNA - Three young tennis players have been selected by the Technical Committee of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) to represent Ghana at the International Tennis Federation/ Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) West and Central Africa Junior Championships to be held in Cotonou Benin from 3rd-7th March 2020.



The players are Aaron Armaah of Osu Salem Rd JHS, Hanif Boateng of Osu Day School and Samuel Aryeetey of Osu St Peters School, with national tennis Coach Noah Bagerbaseh as the supervisor.

The three players were selected from a pool of young players who were Under-12 years, both home and abroad for a justifier at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Courts.

According to the technical team, the players were selected from the ITF approved five-game situations: such as serving, returning, when playing at the baseline, when approaching the net, and finally when passing the player at the net.

They also considered the proficiency levels of the players in consistency, accuracy, power, control, variety, and disguise.

GNA