Tema, Oct. 7, GNA - Jimmie Thorne returned a net score of 67 to win this year’s Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited (TCCL) Classic Golf Championship played at the Tema Country Golf Course on Saturday.



Augustine Manasseh took the second position with 68 net, John Lakpo placed third with 69 net while Kofi Elias took the fourth position with 70 net.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Issah Taylor came first with 74 net, beating Felix Akuamoah, Toabo Kari and Richmond Aboagye on count-back after they had returned 75 net scores.

Mercy Werner won the Ladies category with 71 net, Mona Myles-Lamptey took the second position with 77 net, Flora Hutubise placed third with 80 net while Margaret Owusu-Baah came fourth with 81 net.

In the Group ‘B’ event, Gladys Awuni came first with 69 net, Jenny Lee came second with 70 net while Adelaide Owusu-Addjapong took the third position with 78 net.

Vincent Torgah won the Professional’s category with 66 net, John Mawuli came second with 67 net, Ernest Opoku took the third position with 70 net while Kwame Ligbidi came fourth with 73 net, beating Francis Torgah on count-back.

The ‘Closest to the Pin’ award went to Jimmie Thorne while Mercy Werner won the Ladies category.

The one-day 18-Hole Medal Play attracted over 120 golfers throughout the country.

Mr Theophilus V.A. Mensah, Director of Finance and Administration of TCCL, said the company sponsored the competition as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He urged the golf clubs to train the youth so that they can take over from them when they are old and can no longer play the game.

Mr Mensah urged Ghanaians to discard the notion that the game was for the rich since anyone at all can play.

Nana Dr Ani Agyei, Captain of the Tema Country Golf Club commended the company for sponsoring the competition and called on golfers to take active interest in the activities of the club.

