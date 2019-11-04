news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee ((GOC), has rallied support for the national U-23 team as they partake in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Egypt from November 8-22.



The U-23 AFCON tourney, which serves as qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan would see Ghana’s Black Meteors battle for one of Africa’s three slots to represent the country at the quadrennial biggest multi-sports competition.

The Black Meteors, under the guidance of Coach Ibrahim Tanko would be seeking to book a ticket to the Games which has eluded Ghana since the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

To ensure that the team is well motivated and prepared ahead of the U-23 AFCON competition, the GOC president made a donation of $8,000 through the help of the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) to defray the team off its expenses.

He added that, all national federations going through the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers, would be supported with the help of the Africa body, ANOCA.

Speaking at the presentation on Monday, he said “We need to give them all the support and pray they qualify to the Olympics. The Black Meteors is an Olympic team because they represent Ghana at the Olympic Games. This should be the revival of Ghana’s love for football.”

Mr. Nunoo Mensah noted that, the “Bring Back the love” campaign initiated by the newly elected president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was a good call and hopes that, the massive support starts from the Black Meteors.

The Black Meteors and the technical team have departed the shores of Ghana to Egypt to fine-tune preparations ahead of the quadrennial competition.

Ghana is drawn against hosts Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A with Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko poised to make history in the North African country.

