news, story, article

Accra, Sep, 16, GNA - Mr. Jerry Tetteh scored 42 points to win the Global Enterprise Company (GEC) Open Golf Championship played at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra.



Tetteh, a Handicap ‘five’ player, joined Professor Bernard Baden, who won the Kumasi event last week, to represent Ghana for the Amateur Series of the GEC Dubai Corporate Golf World Cup scheduled for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 2020.

The champion was followed by Christopher Mbii with 41 points, while Rene Kwame took the third position with 38 points.

In the Ladies segment, Vasty Amoafo-Yeboah came first with 329 points, Felicity Gyeabour took the second positio0n with 38 points while Leticia Amponsah-Mensah came third with 35 points.

The ‘Longest Drive’ in the Men‘s category went to Christopher Mbii while Vasty Amoafo-Yeboah won the Ladies event.

The Closest to the Pin was won by Ayuub Ghandour while Catherine Fabbi won the Ladies segment.

The one-day 18-Hole Stable-ford competition was jointly sponsored by many companies including Alisa Hotel, Bond Savings and Loans Limited, CAL Bank Limited, First National Bank, Brand Box Advertising and Busy Internet.

Mr Rajiv Raniga, East Africa Regional Director of GEC said the competition, started in 2014 was growing from strength to strength.

He said 35 countries would be taking part in the World Cup which was also aimed at building a bond between the countries.

GNA