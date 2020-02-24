news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Sulemanu Tetteh, Captain of the national amateur team, the Black Bombers has qualified to the Quarterfinals of the Men's Flyweight (48-52 Kg), after a 3-2 unanimous decision over his Kenyan opponent Hassan Shafi Bakari at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.



Omar Abdul Wahid also scored a unanimous points victory over Kenya's Joseph Shigali, despite a gutsy show by the Kenyan, but the experienced Ghanaian's ring generalship won him the fight as he poked at the Kenyan with his jabs and timely combinations against the flat-footed Kenyan cop.

However, Middleweight contender Abubakari Kwesi Quartey failed to qualify to the Quarters after being outpointed by a 2-3 decision by Obama Manguel Raul Abaga of Equatorial Guinea.

Abubakar Kwesi Quartey had earlier beaten his opponent Mohammed Ahmed from Somalia.

Akankolim Bawa (Heavyweight-91Kg) lost to his Guinean counterpart on a split decision in the preliminary event of the Men Heavyweight category.

Jessie Lartey (Welterweight-69Kg) annihilated Mohamed Aboubacar of Comoros in the preliminary event of the Men welterweight category.

GNA