Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Suleimanu Tetteh captain of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers has qualified to the quarter finals of the ongoing Olympic qualifier in Dakar, Senegal.



Tetteh defeated Mostapha Mohamed from Egypt in the Men's Flyweight (-52) Category at the Dakar Boxing Arena on Thursday evening.

Another Ghanaian Middleweight boxer Abubakar Kwesi Quartey also beat his opponent Mohammed Ahmed from Somalia to progress to the quarter finals of the competition as well.

